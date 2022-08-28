DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎉 2022 Here We Come! 80% OF TICKETS NOW SOLD We are beyond excited to be uniting some of our favourite artists next August for another celebration of live music, club culture and emerging talent
This is an all ages event.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.