Top track

Cannibal Ox - Iron Galaxy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cannibal Ox – The Cold Vein Tour

Village Underground
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cannibal Ox - Iron Galaxy
Got a code?

About

Celebrating over 20 years of original music, Cannibal Ox return to the UK to perform classic material from their groundbreaking debut album 'The Cold Vein, at Village Underground. Consisting of hip hop duo Vast Aire and Double A.B accompanied by DJ Cip-One...

Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cannibal Ox

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.