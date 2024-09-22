Top track

W24 - Our, Season

W24

New Cross Inn
Sun, 22 Sept, 6:00 pm
Got a code?

About

W24

https://linktr.ee/band_w24

Sunday 22nd September 2024

New Cross Inn

Doors 6pm

VIP £100

- First entry, Fan sign, High Touch, Group photo (5 people)

GOLD £70

- Second entry, Signed poster, High Touch, Group photo (10 people)

STANDARD £30

- L...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

