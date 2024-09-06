DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The BellRays

Zebulon
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The BellRays

Blues is the teacher. Punk is the Preacher. It’s all about emotion and energy. Experience and raw talent, spirit and intellect. Exciting things happen when these things collide. Bob Vennum and Lisa Kekaula made The BellRays happen in 1990 in...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
Lineup

The Bellrays

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

