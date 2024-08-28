Top track

Spiritual Cramp + Half Cab + Bilbao Kung-Fu

Supersonic
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Si vous aimez... The Hives, Millitarie Gun & The Offsprings

SPIRITUAL CRAMP
(Punk - San Francisco, US)
HALF CAB
(Punk rock - Hague, NDL)
BILBAO KUNG-FU
(Rock français hybride - Kaa Production - Bordeaux, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Bilbao Kung-Fu, Spiritual Cramp

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

