DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On July 14th, the Brit's Group Of The Year Jungle will be curating an exclusive open-air show on the grounds of the historic 17th century Tofte Manor.
For the first time ever, Jungle will be curating their own one-day show featuring a hand-picked selecti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.