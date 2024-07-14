Top track

Jungle Curates w/ Annie Mac, Ross From Friends

Tofte Manor
Sun, 14 Jul, 12:00 pm
GigsBedford
From £67.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On July 14th, the Brit's Group Of The Year Jungle will be curating an exclusive open-air show on the grounds of the historic 17th century Tofte Manor. 

For the first time ever, Jungle will be curating their own one-day show featuring a hand-picked selecti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Labyrinth Events.
Lineup

4
Jungle, Annie Mac, Ross From Friends and 4 more

Venue

Tofte Manor

Souldrop Rd, Bedford MK44 1HH, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

