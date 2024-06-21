DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Illiterate Light "Slow Down Time Tour" - Palmyra

The 8x10
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Illiterate Light thrives on subverting expectations. Though just a duo, singer-guitarist Jeff Gorman and drummer Jake Cochran make surprisingly pummeling and catchy alternative rock. Since the band’s 2015 inception, they’ve intently focused on their unorth...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The 8x10.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Illiterate Light

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.