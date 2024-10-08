Top track

John Maus - Believer

John Maus

Electric Ballroom
Tue, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
£23.80

About John Maus

JOHN MAUS is a truly enigmatic musician. Broadly cut from the synth pop cloth, he’s fashioned the frosty minimalism of its fabric into a cloak of infinite meaning, genuine grace and absurdist humor over the course of four defining albums since 2006. His mu Read more

Event information

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Maus

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

