UNKLE

Brighton Dome
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£40.75

About

BRIGHTON FESTIVAL 2024

UNKLE

+ Ebi Soda

Club and dance music pioneer presents his Rōnin:Live show, performing a bespoke live selection of recent recordings, remixes, reinterpretations and classics.

Over a glittering career at the heart of club culture...

Presented by Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

UNKLE, Ebi Soda, James Lavelle

Venue

Brighton Dome

Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UE

Doors open7:30 pm
1700 capacity
Accessibility information

