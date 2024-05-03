Top track

SPACE 92

Halcyon SF
Fri, 3 May, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
Selling fast
From $12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SPACE 92 the trailblazing French TECHNO producer takes us on a journey to the stratosphere! DEAN SAMARAS + LYSSEN UP support the top-selling artist and innovator.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Space 92

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

