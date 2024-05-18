DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Casa Daga presenta "Tú qué haces ahí"

El Sótano
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Casa Daga presenta en El Sótano "Tú qué haces ahí", álbum debut de la banda madrileña. Abrirá la noche Ramírez Exposure en lo que promete ser una velada mágica ¡Power pop guitarrero en plena jungla!

Artista Invitado: Ramirez Exposure

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.