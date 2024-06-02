DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We offer a group rock band program tailored to the interest of every student. Our bands are for beginner to advanced musicians ages 8-18. Band coaches at Replay are experienced teachers and active professional musicians who strive to inspire every child to...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.