Replay Music Studios

DROM
Sun, 2 Jun, 1:30 pm
GigsNew York
$11.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We offer a group rock band program tailored to the interest of every student. Our bands are for beginner to advanced musicians ages 8-18. Band coaches at Replay are experienced teachers and active professional musicians who strive to inspire every child to...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open1:30 pm

