Rose Hotel, Julesy

Purgatory
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join Atlanta-based artist Rose Hotel for the release of her new album A Pawn Surrender with very special guest Julesy.

Rose Hotel’s label debut sees singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Reynolds claiming her agency with a 10-song set of nu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

