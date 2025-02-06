Top track

Rouquine - Mytho

Rouquine : Mammifère Tour

Le Trianon
Thu, 6 Feb 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rouquine est, comme son nom l’indique, un duo masculin aux cheveux gris-bruns. Ce goût du contrepied en dit long sur la volonté des deux chanteurs de se définir par ce qu’ils ne sont pas et ainsi de questionner, de déstabiliser, de surprendre. Les mélodies...

Tout public
Présenté par Le Périscope.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rouquine

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

