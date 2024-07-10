DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PoP Comedy #29

Prince of Peckham
Wed, 10 Jul, 7:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PoP Comedy is a new material comedy night upstairs at the fantastic Prince of Peckham pub.

5 acts TBA!

Doors 7.15pm, Start 8.00pm. Latecomers may not be admitted. Line up subject to change.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by PoP Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.