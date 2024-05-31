Top track

Kill Your Idols, Grey Area + more

Massapequa VFW Hall
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$28.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday, May 31st

Kill Your Idols

Grey Area

No Redeeming Social Value

Overstand

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Blvd

All Ages

7 PM

$23 ADV

$25 DOS

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 48 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kill Your Idols, Grey Area, No Redeeming Social Value

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

