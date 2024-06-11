Top track

Spencer Krug - Nostalgia Is The Rose

Spencer Krug

The Baby G
Tue, 11 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$29.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Collective Concerts Presents: Spencer Krug

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spencer Krug

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

