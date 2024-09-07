DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Atlantic Soul Orchestra

229
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.84
“If you don't like the Atlantic Soul Orchestra, then you don't like music.” Time Out

The Atlantic Soul Orchestra are the UK's most authentic classic soul group performing hits from artists such as Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Marvin Gaye, Jr. Walker & The Al...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
