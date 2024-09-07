DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“If you don't like the Atlantic Soul Orchestra, then you don't like music.” Time Out
The Atlantic Soul Orchestra are the UK's most authentic classic soul group performing hits from artists such as Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Marvin Gaye, Jr. Walker & The Al...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.