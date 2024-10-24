DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Direct from Tokyo, Japan
THE 5,6,7,8'S
+ special guests: The Voodooms
The 5,6,7,8's were formed in the early 1990's and hail from Tokyo, Japan. Stylistically, the band take their inspiration from 50's & 60's Rock 'n' Roll and have been compared to Link...
