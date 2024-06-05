Top track

Bradley Jago - New Gay Sadness

Bradley Jago

St Matthias Church
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
£13.95

About

Bradley Jago headlines the majestic Grade-I listed St Matthias Church in Stoke Newington on June 5th.

Merging a classic soul sound with lyrics about queer society and critical self reflection. Be prepared for Jago to lay it bare when he performs live. Ins...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bradley Jago, Alice Auer

Venue

St Matthias Church

Wordsworth Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 8DD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

