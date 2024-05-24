DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Meet Punkband – Hersham's mad lads delivering a modern punk riot. Sonic anarchists through and through, their gritty tunes hit harder than a Monday hangover. On a mission to kick apathy, their lyrics tackle everything from society's screw-ups to personal...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.