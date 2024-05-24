Top track

Abel - PUNKBAND

PUNKBAND

The Victoria
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Abel - PUNKBAND
“Meet Punkband – Hersham's mad lads delivering a modern punk riot. Sonic anarchists through and through, their gritty tunes hit harder than a Monday hangover. On a mission to kick apathy, their lyrics tackle everything from society's screw-ups to personal...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Punkband

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

