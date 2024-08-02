DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Foxymop

Hot Box
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£16.50
About

Foxymop are the UK's most authentic tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam.

30 years on from Pearl Jam putting Seattle on the map, Foxymop bring the nostalgia of old favourites alive, as well as playing live rarities from across the years for an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity
Accessibility information

