DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Foxymop are the UK's most authentic tribute to Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam.
30 years on from Pearl Jam putting Seattle on the map, Foxymop bring the nostalgia of old favourites alive, as well as playing live rarities from across the years for an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.