Top track

SSIEGE - Il Re Delle Mandorle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SSIEGE + DjSports + Da Silva + more TBA

Nica
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SSIEGE - Il Re Delle Mandorle
Got a code?

About

Diez años desde que se publicó el primer lanzamiento del sello. El próximo 1 de marzo Modern Obscure Music vuelve a Nica Bonay para celebrar su décimo aniversario con invitados de lujo. El enigmático artista italiano SSIEGE actuará en directo, Lilly aka Dj...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Modern Obscure Music.

Lineup

SSIEGE, DJ Sports, Da Silva

Venue

Nica

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 698, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.