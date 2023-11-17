DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Toilettes Mixtes : Fluorescent

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:30 pm
PartyParis
Free
About

Yo les fêtard•es, c’est Toilettes Mixtes !

C'est avec frasque que nous poursuivons notre saison des clubs, ici au Hasard Ludique, en réveillant ce thème que nous adorons toutes et tous : la fameuse SOIRÉE FLUO ! Tenue de lumière requise pour absolument to...

Présenté par Toilettes Mixtes.

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France

Doors open9:30 pm

