San Leo - "Aves Raras" release show

Bronson
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I messaggeri cosmici San Leo tornano con il quinto album, ‘Aves Raras’: una clamorosa dichiarazione di intenti, probabilmente il loro lavoro più compiuto e completo finora. I soliti ingredienti che costituiscono il loro suono unico "mantra core/trance nois...

Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

San Leo

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

