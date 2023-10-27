DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JOSH BUTLER

The Cut ATX
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJAustin
$20
Welcome Josh Butler to ATX in Style. Doors open 02:00am the night of the event!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Cut.

Josh Butler

The Cut ATX

715 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open2:00 am

