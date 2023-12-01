Top track

Chandra - Kate

We Are Time Showcase

The Baby G
1 Dec - 3 Dec
GigsToronto
From CA$22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We Are Time presents:
The We Are Time Showcase

We Are Time, co-founded by cult post-punk artist Chandra Oppenheim and musician/journalist Jesse Locke announces the We Are Time Showcase, a two night celebration featuring its complete roster of artists! A...

Presented by We Are Time

Lineup

4
Tough Age, New Chance, MISZCZYK and 4 more

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

