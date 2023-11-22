DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carosello Fest: Suona la musica nuova

Est Bar
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
CAROSELLO FEST: SUONA LA MUSICA NUOVA

Le nuove promesse di Carosello Records in un unico appuntamento live acustico che spazierà dal cantautorato indie all'urban pop, dall'alternative all'RnB.

Warm up dj set a cura di The Orchard Italia.

Line up: Keyra,...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Carosello Records in collaborazione con Est Radio e The Orchard
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Michelangelo Vood

Est Bar

Via Tortona 12, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

