New Year's Eve Party 2024 in Brooklyn

The Meadows
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The best and only New Year's Eve Celebration in Brooklyn, New York where you can party for 8hrs!!!

NYE 2024 includes:

1﻿ hr Open Bar from 9 pm to 10 pm

F﻿ree Midnight Champagne toast

Interactive countdown

Top NYC DJs (TBA)

Amazing warehouse with the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by reggaetonLABS.

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

