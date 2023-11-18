DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ELECTR'OMIZS PARTY

FVTVR
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LE WEEK-END by OMIZS PARTY

2 NIGHTS - 2 VIBES

#2 NIGHT - ELECTRO/HOUSE/UK GARAGE with :

MYGAL

CLAUDE-EMMANUELLE

MATVEÏ

DJ TOPLESS

WARRENKO

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FVTVR.

Mygal, Claude Emmanuelle, Matveï and 2 more

FVTVR

34 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
1000 capacity

