Johnny Reckless: All Night Long

Olbys Creative Hub
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 10:00 pm
DJMargate
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pickled continues its 'All Night Long' sessions at Olby's Creative Hub, bringing you a night of sublime beats from Johnny Reckless and Derrick Patterson.

Johnny Reckless is one of London's original underground club DJ’s. From the early 90s, playing at var...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Pickled Margate.

Lineup

Venue

Olbys Creative Hub

3-5 King Street, Margate, Margate, CT9 1DD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

