DREAM SCENARIO

Rio Cinema
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:20 pm
FilmLondon
Hapless family man Paul Matthews finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom.

The great...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Rio Cinema

107 Kingsland High Street, London E8 2PB
Doors open6:20 pm
402 capacity

