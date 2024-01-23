DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Freddie Meredith & Rory Marshall: Beast In Progress

The Bill Murray
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Freddie and Rory split and hour sharing brand new and exciting comedy theories and ideas that will blow your mind in ways that you couldn’t possibly imagine. Beastmode will be entered by both acts as safely as possible, but as usual we can’t legally say th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Freddie Meredith, Rory Marshall

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

