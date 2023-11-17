DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tiny Huge Melodies

The Stowaway
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tiny Huge Melodies, a paronomasia from our names, Melody Ector and Tina Hughes, is a sonic experience inspired by touring musicians in Los Angeles. You will witness immersive musical moments with some of our favorite hand-picked local artists. Our house ba...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

