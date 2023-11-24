Top track

Young Marco - What You Say?

24.11 Main Club - RSVP

Main Club - Club 44
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RSVP valido per ingresso fino alle 00:00. La registrazione non garantisce l'accesso all'evento.

RSVP is valid until 00:00. The registration doesn't guarantee to access to the event.

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Daab Agency

Lineup

Young Marco, Ogazón, Orpheu The Wizard and 2 more

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

