AL’TARBA x SENBEÏ: ROGUE MONSTERS

Trabendo
Fri, 15 Nov 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25
Banzaï Lab est fier de présenter "Rogue Monsters 2", le nouvel album tant attendu d'Al'Tarba x Senbeï.

Cette œuvre fusionnelle repousse les limites de la création musicale, unissant les esprits artistiques de ces deux talents. Inspiré par la subculture du...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Presented by BLEU CITRON DEVELOPPEMENTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Al'Tarba, Senbeï

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

