KUNTESSA EP LAUNCH w Body Horror + Corpus Milner

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kuntessa is throwing a party for her self released debut EP 'Pussy Pitstop'!

Support for Body Horror and Corpus Milner

All ticket sales will go towards raising funds for our friends working in Palestine.

Standard and higher donation tickets on Dice.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Body Horror, Kuntessa

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

