Mull Historical Society - The Final Arrears

Mull Historical Society + guest Val McDermid

YES The Pink Room
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scottish artist and author Colin MacIntyre announces a limited series of unique shows for 2024, which will see Mull Historical Society and special guests performing his classic debut album Loss, as well as his acclaimed 2023 album In My Mind There’s A Room...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Mull Historical Society

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

