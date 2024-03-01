Top track

Gavin James - Tired

Gavin James

Supersonic Records
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gavin James en concert au Supersonic Records pour deux dates, le 29 février et le 1er Mars 2024 !

Gavin James a parcouru un long chemin depuis le perfectionnement de son art dans les pubs de sa ville natale de Dublin. Depuis la sortie de son pre...

Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gavin James

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

