Sam Lee - Songdreaming

The Round Chapel
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
£24.50

About Sam Lee

March 2024 sees the release of Sam Lee’s fourth studio album, ‘Songdreaming’, the follow up to 2020’s ‘Old Wow’, an album variously described as ‘A dazzling fusion of nature and song’ (The Observer) and a ‘sublime album that demands to be heard in the 21st Read more

Event information

Sam Lee celebrates the release of his fourth studio album, "Songdreaming" at the Hackney Round Chapel, his latest work a full expression of his artistic identity and of the relationship to his muse, the natural world.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
Lineup

Sam Lee

Venue

The Round Chapel

1D Glenarm Rd, Clapton, London E5 0NP, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

