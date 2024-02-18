Top track

Kodoku

Yuma Abe, Mei Semones

The Sultan Room
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tokyo-based singer-songwriter Yuma Abe launched his solo career in 2021 with the album Fantasia, released on his own imprint Thaian Records and released internationally via Temporal Drift. “Omaemo,” a transpacific collaboration with Devendra Banhart on gui...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mei Semones

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

