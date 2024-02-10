DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Raw Honey Presents: Seduction

SILO Community
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A highly coveted seductive party and dance competition for QTBIPOC

Raw Honey is the destination for all things queer, culture, and community. They curate culturally affirming experiences for QTBIPOC to come as their authentic selves–raw, and unapologetica...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Raw Honey.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kenni Javon, Roze Royce, Jiggy Jazz and 1 more

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

