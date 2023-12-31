DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Year's Eve with Pontoon

The Monkey House
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsWinooski
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Monkey House presents

New Year's Eve with Pontoon

Sunday - December 31

Doors 9:00pm / Show 9:30pm - 12:30am

$15 Adv / $15 Dos

21+

Floatin' & Motor Boatin'

https://www.facebook.com/pontoonvt

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Monkey House

Lineup

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
100 capacity

