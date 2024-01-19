Top track

Liquid Earth - 2 Tha Dance Floor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Origins: Hamish & Toby (All Night Long)

Night Tales Loft
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Liquid Earth - 2 Tha Dance Floor
Got a code?

About

nt’s loft presents.

♦️ an intimate club + terrace space overlooking the East London skyline.

♦️ free table reservations available via our website

♦️ entry is free with a table reservation

♦️ dj's from 9pm - playlists before

_______________...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Origins
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

HAMISH & TOBY

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.