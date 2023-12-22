DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lescale Nights Torino 2

Off Topic
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lescale Recordings è l’etichetta discografica fondata da Ramona Yacef, DJ produttrice torinese e residente in Francia ormai da diversi anni.

Nascono così le #lescalenights Torino ✨in collaborazione con OFF TOPIC e The Goodness Factory.

Lescale Nights son...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Goodness APS.

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.