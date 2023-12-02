DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Baked Project

Main Club - Club 44
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FROM 23.00 TILL 05.30

LOT / RES / SOLIS JADE / PIT

MX LAB MILANO x LIABILITY x LIVE MOMENT

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Moment.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.