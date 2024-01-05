Top track

Tom Ravenscroft & DJ Food (DEYA re-opening night)

DEYA Brewery
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
DJCheltenham
About

Reopening night 2024, and we're bringing in mainstays from two British institutions you can really be proud of - BBC 6 Music and Ninja Tune!

Tom Ravenscroft is host (along with deb Grant) of 6 Music's daily New Music Fix, and one of the UK's most respecte...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Byrd Out.

Lineup

DJ Food, Tom Ravenscroft

Venue

DEYA Brewery

Lansdown Industrial Estate, Gloucester Rd, Cheltenham GL51 8PL, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

