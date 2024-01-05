DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Reopening night 2024, and we're bringing in mainstays from two British institutions you can really be proud of - BBC 6 Music and Ninja Tune!
Tom Ravenscroft is host (along with deb Grant) of 6 Music's daily New Music Fix, and one of the UK's most respecte...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.