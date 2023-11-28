Top track

Neutral Milk Hotel - Holland, 1945

'Elephant 6 Recording Co' Film Screening + Q+A

Arch1
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
FilmLondon
£8.50

About

We will be presenting an exclusive screening and Q&A of the indie music documentary 'The Elephant 6 Recording Co.' An inside look at Elephant 6, the '90s rock collective that launched Neutral Milk Hotel, The Olivia Tremor Control, The Apples in Stereo, and...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Starground.

Venue

Arch1

Unit 1, West Ham Arches, Cranberry Ln, London E16 4BJ
Doors open7:00 pm

