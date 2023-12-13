DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

We Stand With Gaza

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 13 Dec, 6:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:45PM

We Stand With Gaza is a variety show created to raise money for people facing humanitarian crisis.

Many of the UK’s best performers in music, comedy, and cabaret will be coming together for a spectacular night of entertainment...

This is an 16+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:45 pm
1250 capacity

