DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Donut Jam: Faker Villain

Staffordshire St
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for the new DONUT JAM - where London’s finest musicians are invited to perform in the round.

During the night we will be hearing a set from Faker Villain, the experimental, genre-bending trio consisting of Faye Thompson (sax, bass clarinet, electr...

Presented by Staffordshire St.

Lineup

Faker Villain

Venue

Staffordshire St

49 Staffordshire Street, Peckham, London, SE15 5TJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.